Home > Politics

YS Jagan’s Latest Rant: Farming Crisis, Scams, and Broken Promises

Published on September 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

YS Jagan’s Latest Rant: Farming Crisis, Scams, and Broken Promises

Jagan cries foul of Naidu’s white papers

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, seems to have found his favorite pastime again – attacking the current government with grand accusations. His latest target is the alleged urea fertilizer shortage, which, according to him, has forced farmers to take to the streets.

Jagan asked the obvious question in a dramatic tone, if the government was doing its job, why are farmers protesting? He made sure to remind everyone that during his YSR Congress rule, farmers never had to face such hardships.

But let’s take a step back. Farming and fertilizer supply are complex issues, affected by global market fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, and central policies. It’s easy to point fingers, but the current administration is actively working to manage the crisis, including increasing urea allocations and cracking down on black marketeers. Still, in Jagan’s world, every problem is a TDP scam waiting to be exposed.

He went on to accuse the government of turning education and healthcare into playgrounds for private profiteering. His sarcasm was particularly sharp when he said the government is pushing medical colleges into privatization, ignoring the fact that setting up new government medical colleges takes time, approvals, and massive resources. Conveniently, Jagan painted it as a deliberate conspiracy to rob the public, rather than the result of bureaucratic and financial hurdles.

And of course, Jagan didn’t miss the opportunity to highlight promises made by the current government before elections , ₹3,000 unemployment allowance and pensions for the 50-plus crowd. According to him, those were all lies, vanished the moment the election was over.

In the end, Jagan’s sharp words seem more like political theatre than constructive criticism. Farmers, education, healthcare – these are real challenges. Blaming the government for every problem may grab headlines, but real solutions require more than just fiery rhetoric.

if YS Jagan is so serious about raising these issues, why doesn’t he attend the Assembly and debate them directly instead of just holding press meets that hardly make any impact? Talking to the media might grab headlines for a day, but real change comes from facing the government in the legislative halls, raising questions where it matters most.

