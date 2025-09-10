x
Movie News

Nayanthara’s Wedding Documentary in Trouble Again

September 10, 2025

Nayanthara’s Wedding Documentary in Trouble Again

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale

Top actress Nayanthara has been facing the heat after a number of legal troubles because of her Wedding Documentary. The makers of Chandramukhi have earlier approached the Madras High Court regarding the removal of the content from the film used in Nayanthara’s wedding documentary without their permission. Dark Studio, the production house of the wedding documentary of Nayanthara told the court that they are discussing this with the producers of Chandramukhi regarding the footage.

The petitioner has argued that there were no negotiations that took place. After hearing the arguments, the judge ordered Dark Studio to submit their response before October 6th with the court. The hearing has been adjourned for now until October 6th. Earlier to this, actor Dhanush has filed a lawsuit about using the footage of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ without his permission. Despite legal challenges, there were no changes done for the wedding documentary of Nayanthara.

