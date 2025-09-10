Will Ghaati Result impact NBK and Krish Film?

The track record of Krish has seen a huge decline over the years. His recent offering Ghaati with Anushka is a huge debacle. The film will leave everyone in huge losses. Krish has been badly criticized. From the most sensible director, Krish’s career graph came down to rock bottom. He is all set to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna in a prestigious film Aditya 999, the sequel for yesteryear classic Aditya 369. Krish and Balakrishna have been in talks from a long time and the script work is wrapped up.

After Ghaati ended up as a disaster, there are speculations about Aditya 999 if Balakrishna has second thoughts. But the news is that Balakrishna has no change of plans and he will go ahead with Krish. The shooting schedules are planned and the pre-production work kick-started recently. Even before the release of Ghaati, Balayya has finalized Krish to direct Aditya 999 and there are no plans for the film now. Aditya 999 will be a crucial film for Krish and the talented director has to bounce back with this attempt. An official announcement is expected to be made during Dasara season. Balakrishna also gave his nod for a mass entertainer that will be directed by Gopichand Malineni.