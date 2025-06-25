x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajamouli surprises in Death Stranding 2 video game

Published on June 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju hints of the ‘Worst Phase for Telugu Cinema’
image
Rajamouli surprises in Death Stranding 2 video game
image
AP Govt. to take call on Rushikonda palace very soon
image
Trisha intentionally keeping rumours alive ?
image
Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case

Rajamouli surprises in Death Stranding 2 video game

India’s top Filmmaker SS Rajamouli made a thrilling appearance in a video game developed by renowned Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima. Alongside him, his son and the line producer for his films, SS Karthikeya, also made a brief cameo in the game titled ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.’ The video clip featuring both of them has gone viral. This game was released worldwide on June 26 for PlayStation 5. In anticipation of the launch, some fans received early access and noticed Rajamouli and Karthikeya portraying the characters The Adventurer and Adventurer’s son, respectively.

The presence of Rajamouli in a video game by a Japanese creator has thrilled the fans, many of whom have recorded and shared clips and screenshots of him across their social media platforms. Hideo Kojima is highly celebrated for creating video games that are distinguished by their strong narratives and stunning visual artistry. Earlier in April, Kojima had a virtual conference with Rajamouli and Karthikeya, later posting a photograph of the three on X, which Karthikeya then re-shared. Rajamouli is on a break and he is preparing for the next schedule of SSMB29 featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The stylish forest adventure is currently in making.

Next Dil Raju hints of the ‘Worst Phase for Telugu Cinema’ Previous AP Govt. to take call on Rushikonda palace very soon
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju hints of the ‘Worst Phase for Telugu Cinema’
image
Rajamouli surprises in Death Stranding 2 video game
image
Trisha intentionally keeping rumours alive ?

Latest

image
Dil Raju hints of the ‘Worst Phase for Telugu Cinema’
image
Rajamouli surprises in Death Stranding 2 video game
image
AP Govt. to take call on Rushikonda palace very soon
image
Trisha intentionally keeping rumours alive ?
image
Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case

Most Read

image
AP Govt. to take call on Rushikonda palace very soon
image
Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case
image
YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan and BJP Over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Crisis

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration