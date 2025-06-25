Rajamouli surprises in Death Stranding 2 video game

India’s top Filmmaker SS Rajamouli made a thrilling appearance in a video game developed by renowned Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima. Alongside him, his son and the line producer for his films, SS Karthikeya, also made a brief cameo in the game titled ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.’ The video clip featuring both of them has gone viral. This game was released worldwide on June 26 for PlayStation 5. In anticipation of the launch, some fans received early access and noticed Rajamouli and Karthikeya portraying the characters The Adventurer and Adventurer’s son, respectively.

The presence of Rajamouli in a video game by a Japanese creator has thrilled the fans, many of whom have recorded and shared clips and screenshots of him across their social media platforms. Hideo Kojima is highly celebrated for creating video games that are distinguished by their strong narratives and stunning visual artistry. Earlier in April, Kojima had a virtual conference with Rajamouli and Karthikeya, later posting a photograph of the three on X, which Karthikeya then re-shared. Rajamouli is on a break and he is preparing for the next schedule of SSMB29 featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The stylish forest adventure is currently in making.