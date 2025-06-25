AP Govt. to take call on Rushikonda palace very soon

Even after a year since it was divulged to the public, the fate of the controversial and opulent 500 Crore Rushikonda palace in Vizag, which was built by the previous regime in a clandestine manner by flouting many regulations, remains uncertain as the Andhra Pradesh government led by NDA coalition under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is yet to be finalize the very purpose for which it will be utilized.

While the extravagant building triggered a political storm after the media gained access into it immediately after the assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh were declared last year, Chandrababu Naidu is still in a dilemma on how to effectively make use of it. Initially, it was speculated that the palace would be rented for tourism purpose by the government so as to recoup the public money splurged by the previous regime. However, no plans in that direction materialized so far. Even after the lapse of more than six months since Naidu’s visit, there is no headway in the plans to convert the building for some purpose.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vizag for the celebration of International Yoga Day. Many believed that the luxurious palace would draw the attention of Modi. But, there has been no talk about it in the political circles during his visit. Sources close to the government now revealed that an official call would be taken very soon on how to utilise the palace.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh recently said to have proposed Chandrababu Naidu with some ideas during a recent review meeting on his department. Naidu is said to have taken into consideration the feedback given by Minister and instructed to come with a detailed plan to implement his ideas.

While the YSRCP made conflicting claims on the purpose of the building, the government of Andhra Pradesh appears to be unsure on how to convert it for any lucrative purpose due to its enormity and lavishness. So, it is taking its own time to take a final call. In the next couple of months, a formal decision is likely be taken by the Chief Minister.