Trisha intentionally keeping rumours alive ?

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

Trisha intentionally keeping rumours alive ?

Trisha Krishnan is undoubtedly one of the fewest heroines in South India to sustain for a long period of time. Like many other heroines, she is no stranger to rumours and several stories about her personal life often make news. She has been linked to several heroes when she was in her prime form as well.

Surprisingly, even at the twilight of her career, Trisha continues to grab the headlines due to her rumoured relationship with star hero Thalapathy Vijay. For quite some time now, media has been speculating that Trisha and Vijay are in a serious relationship and often embark on personal trips. She also appeared in a special song in Vijay’s GOAT which also raised many an eyebrow. Recently, Trisha wished Vijay on his birthday through an Instagram post and said he is her best friend.

Trisha’s post quickly reignited the past rumours and turned into a sensational news on social media. While the news about the secret relationship between Trisha and Vijay continues to stay in the limelight, her cryptic post on Instagram once again triggered discussions in the media.

She posted “When you are full of love, it confuses people who are full of shit”. Is she hinting about her relationship or just intentionally trying to keep the rumours afloat only to gain some attention in the media ? Only she has the answer.

Trisha scored back to back debacles and Thug Life is most recent outing. Vijay is currently busy filming for his last film Jana Nayagan.

