Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the richest actors of Telugu cinema. His father and the entire Allu family made wise real-estate investments in and around Hyderabad. Allu Arjun is shooting for Raaka in the direction of Atlee and the entire shoot is planned in Mumbai and abroad. There is no shoot in Hyderabad or Chennai. Allu Arjun has recently staged a hunt for a residence in Mumbai. He has been staying in a star hotel in Mumbai since a year and he is juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad during the breaks. He has now decided to rent a lavish apartment in Mumbai to spend more time in the city for his professional commitments.

His family too can fly to Mumbai and stay with him during the breaks. Allu Arjun should have invested in a luxury space in Mumbai long ago. He has been focused on doing pan-Indian films for a long time but he ignored investing in Mumbai. Top actors like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and others have invested big money in Mumbai. The values of apartments have increased by a number of times after the pandemic. There is huge demand for the lavish apartment spaces facing the Mumbai beach. Even the rents are much higher. The biggest question is how did Bunny miss investing in Mumbai while the top actor and his wife Sneha Reddy have invested big money in Dubai.

Considering his professional commitments and his pan-Indian image, Allu Arjun should have bought a luxurious beach-facing apartment space for himself and his family long ago. Now it would be an expensive investment but for his earnings, it doesn’t bother him much. For now, Allu Arjun is on a hunt for a rental apartment till the completion of the shoot of Raaka.