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Home > Politics

Free MMTS Proposal is Revanth Reddy’s Political Move to Target BJP?

Published on April 20, 2026 by nymisha

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Free MMTS Proposal is Revanth Reddy’s Political Move to Target BJP?

The Telangana Government’s proposal for free travel on Hyderabad MMTS services is being seen as a sharp political move aimed at the BJP-led Centre.

The state government has officially asked South Central Railway to introduce free travel for all passengers on MMTS trains. Railway officials replied that a draft MoU should be submitted first, after which the proposal can be sent to the Railway Board for approval.

No final decision has been taken yet, but the politics around the proposal has already started.

Why This Is Politically Important

Unlike free bus travel through RTC, MMTS services need approval from Indian Railways and the Centre. That means the state government cannot implement it on its own.

This creates a political opportunity for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

If the proposal gets approval, the government can claim it pushed a people-friendly idea and made it happen. If there is any delay, the state can accuse the BJP-led Centre of blocking relief for Hyderabad commuters.

Direct Pressure on BJP

The proposal puts the BJP in a tricky position.

If it supports the move, Congress can say the state forced the Centre to act. If it delays the process, Congress can say BJP is stopping benefits for common people.

In both situations, the ruling party in Telangana gets political space to attack its rival.

Big Campaign Issue Ahead of GHMC Elections

The proposal can also become a major campaign point ahead of GHMC elections.

MMTS is widely used by daily commuters, small traders, street vendors, workers, students, and people who travel across the city carrying goods for business. For many lower and middle-income families, even small travel savings matter.

Because of that, free MMTS travel can connect directly with urban voters who use public transport regularly. It is the kind of issue that can turn into a strong election message in Hyderabad.

Railways Also Flags Pending Dues

At the same time, South Central Railway has added another issue in its reply.

The letter reminds the state government about pending dues of ₹491.45 crore payable towards MMTS Phase-II implementation.

This means the Centre can argue that before new free travel benefits are discussed, earlier financial commitments should also be cleared.

More Than a Transport Issue

What looks like a railway proposal is now both a public welfare pitch and a political battle. For Revanth Reddy, free MMTS is not just about travel. It is also a chance to corner the BJP, while Railways has ensured the financial angle stays in the debate too.

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