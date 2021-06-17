Rajinikanth to leave for US for treatment

Mega star Rajinikanth will leave for the US on Saturday for a routine medical check up.

The matinee idol’s office in a statement on Thursday said that the actor has completed the shooting of his high budget movie “Annaatthe” in Hyderabad.

Rajnikanth, who was all set to join politics had activated the Rajni Fans club “Rajini Makkal Mandram”, across the state during 2020 and was to announce his political entry.

However, after some health ailments, and on expert medical advise, the he opted out of the race.

Rajinikanth had underwent a kidney replacement surgery in the US four years ago.