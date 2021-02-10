Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Updates

Superstar Rajinikanth is unwell and the shoot of his upcoming movie Annaatthe is kept on hold. A massive set is constructed in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City and the pending portions of the shoot is planned here. Rajinikanth flew back to Chennai after he was unwell and is taking rest. Rajinikanth is doing fine and the veteran actor decided to complete the pending portions of the shoot of Annaatthe. He informed the makers of the film to plan their upcoming schedules.

The shoot of Annaatthe will resume from the mid of March and will be completed by April. All the other lead actors Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh are waiting for the arrival of Rajinikanth to complete the pending shoot of the film. The makers announced that Annaatthe will hit the screens for Diwali this year. Sun Pictures are the producers. Rajinikanth recently announced that he would stay away from politics and would complete his current committed films after which he would take rest.