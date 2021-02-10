Here is a great news for Vijay Devarakonda fans

Sensational Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda is focused on his next film Liger which is a pan Indian project. When all the actors returned back to work post-pandemic, Vijay Devarakonda is yet to resume the shoot of Liger. There are several speculations going on about the project but the movie unit kept doing their work. The latest update says that the shoot of Liger resumes from tomorrow and will continue in Mumbai without breaks.

The next schedule of the film will commence in March and will complete the major portions of the shoot except for two action episodes that are planned in Bangkok. The release date of Liger will be announced tomorrow. Puri Jagannadh is the director and Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Pandey are the lead actors. Puri Connects and Dharma Productions are producing Liger jointly and the film releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.