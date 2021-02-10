Jagananna arrow flying in reverse mode: Naidu

‘Jagananna vadilina banam’ (arrow released by Jagan). This was the slogan that the YCP leaders used to describe YS Sharmila during the 2019 elections. She also used this slogan everywhere to send her message straight to the masses. But now, Sharmila is starting her own party strangely in Telangana with the supposed agenda of bringing Rajanna Rajyam there.

In his latest reaction on this, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu asked CM Jagan to explain why his ‘banam’ (arrow) was now flying backwards to hit himself. At every given opportunity, the CM would give elaborate lectures on credibility and loyalty in politics but this time his own sister was turning against him. CM Jagan should be answerable on this count.

Mr. Naidu said that it was now once clear that Mr. Jagan Reddy would not hesitate his own family members for the sake of his selfish agenda. In the 2019 elections, Jagan Reddy demanded the CBI probe into the murder of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy. But after coming to power, the CM has said that there was no need for the CBI probe into that murder of Viveka.

It was only after Viveka’s daughter approached the court that the CBI began its probe once again. She has a right to find out who are the culprits in the murder. Only to get relief for accomplices from this murder investigation by the CBI, the Chief Minister is going to Delhi repeatedly.