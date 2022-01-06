Rajkummar Rao to reprise the role of a Telugu Industrialist

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest of Bollywood actors and he has done several impressive films. Rajkummar Rao is all set to reprise the role of a visually impaired Telugu industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his biopic. Tushar Hiranandani will direct the biopic and it will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The movie is titled Srikanth Bolla and it will narrate the inspiring journey of the businessman. Srikanth Bolla floated Bollant Industries and he faced several challenges in his career right from his birth.

Rajkummar Rao loved the script and signed the film. He said that he loved the inspiring journey and decided to come on to the board. The regular shoot of Srikanth Bolla will start in July this year and the film will hit the screens next year.