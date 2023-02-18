Ram Charan Shelves one more?

After RRR, both the lead actors’ Ram Charan and Jr NTR are struggling to fix their directors. NTR shelved his project with Buchi Babu for unknown reasons and he is working with Koratala Siva after so many changes were done to the script. When it comes to Ram Charan, he already shelved Gautham Thinnari’s project and now one more is about to wind off as per sources.

Ram Charan was okay to work with Kannada director Narthan, but now after listening to the final draft, the RRR actor is not okay to take it to the next step. Narthan’s film was scheduled to go on to the floors after Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana’s film, RC16. But the film is almost shelved now. Ram Charan is a global star and his mesmerizing dance number ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR is expecting an Oscar. At this phase of their career picking up scripts from ordinary directors is definitely a tough task for the actors.

Ram Charan is extra cautious and he is shooting for Shankar’s pan-Indian film that will release next year.