Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Story :

Tirupati town localite Vishnu( Kiran Abbavaram ) is a good samaritan. Motivated by his Grandfather’s preachings in childhood, Vishnu develops a habit of helping everyone around him. Youtuber Darshana ( Kashmira) tries a number-neighbor concept which makes her friend with Vishnu and Sharma (Murali Sharma). From here story takes interesting turns.

Analysis :

First half of the film sets up the all the story elements. Vishnu introduction as a good samaritan , NIA search, Darshana’s youtuber episodes , Sharma’s characterization and Interesting interval twist etc are at average minimum gaurantee level. The song describing Tirupathi town is good on screen.

Second half is slightly better than the average first half. The crime element has been interestingly tied to other characters. The last 30 minutes is good.

Production Values by Geetha Arts 2 are adequate. They are able to deliver a quality film

Kiran Abbavaram acts with ease as Vishnu. Kashmira as youtuber Darshana is adequate. Murali Sharma as Sharma did another good role.

Chaitan Bharadwaj background score provides nice elevation and also fits the theme.

Positives:

Engaging script

Few Emotions, Comedy

Freshness in the subject

Songs

Negatives :

Not many high elements

Slow start to second half

Verdict :

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha is not a path breaking film, but for sure a thriller that keeps you engaged. The script has less predictability,a dash of humor and decent emotions. A decent film to try on big screen if you like those films with twists and turns !

