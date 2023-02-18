No One Can Ever Replace NTR: CBN in Smitha Talk Show

Nijam with Smitha show has got legendary TDP leader and ex-Chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu as the second guest. Here are the excerpts of Chandrababu from the show in his words:

I failed in the tenth class and changed my school because I was ashamed. Later I never failed an exam and never lost my balance and every crisis is an opportunity from that. I learned the best part. He says he never had a serious love story and it’s useless to talk about that. When Smitha asks him about his acting skills, he said “I was most interested in acting at college times, but I was never interested to take it as my career. I wanted IAS and IPS officers to work with me because I love to be, but because I can’t study hard decided to be a politician, so I can work with them”.

Chandrababu Naidu also spoke about his marriage proposal. “Marriages are made in heaven. As I was the cinematography minister, I got a chance to contact NTR. Jai Krishna was an exhibitor at that time he made me meet NTR at ‘Anuraga Devatha’ shooting. After a few meetings, NTR himself bought the proposal of marriage”. He heaped praises on NTR and reminded about the welfare activities done by him. “NTR started many irrigation projects. He was a stepping stone for ‘Rayalaseema to be Ratnalaseema’. All the irrigation projects in Rayalaseem were his idea and I followed them. I was very ferocious at a younger age and I use to be more active in welfare activities. I worked for social justice even during college time, I made one SC guy a mess in-charge. After seeing so much politics at a student level, I banned Student Uinionship in colleges after becoming chief minister,” CBN said on the talk show.

Chandrababu Naidu talks about his relationship with the ex-CM of Andhra Pradesh YSR at the show. “We worked to gather for many years may be because of the same age and ideas, but we shared good bonding. After joining TDP, things changed”. He also spoke about the land litigation which was held between them at the time of CBN governance. He pointed Rajasekhar Reddy over his mark for constructing a hi-tech city. He takes the credit for Hyderabad real estate and passes it to the other leaders who continued his policies.

Chandrababu Naidu says he tried to follow NTR’s ideology and how his obsession with development turned out to be a blunder in the election. He said “Development is my obsession and I made a mistake by taking loans for development. Because of injustice made to Andhra Pradesh as a state doesn’t have any hi-tech city or so. I wanted to develop Amaravathi. Only because of obsession, I forgot politics and only because of that I lost in an election this time.” He also spoke about the Viceroy incident and nothing new nijam(truth). He talks about his welfare activities, about his overconfidence, about Sunrise Andhra Pradesh (East Coast Development), about Polavaram project, about the Golden Quadrilateral road (Chennai – Nellore), about his open sky policy (Air travel). He claims that he brought Fibre to the united state of Andhra Pradesh. Amaravathi was the most painful incident than Andhra Pradesh being into two parts, said Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Nijam with Smitha became a complete credit claim program of Chandrababu Naidu’s governance when he was Chief Minister.