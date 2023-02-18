Prabhas’ Project K Release Date Announced

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has lined up Adipurush and Salaar for release this year. The actor is also shooting for Project K, an international project that is told to be the costliest attempt in Indian cinema. National award-winning director Nag Ashwin is the director and big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are a part of the prestigious project. Project K is slated for Sankranthi 2023 release and the makers made an official announcement on the auspicious day of Maha Shivarathri.

The film releases on January 12th, 2024 across the Indian languages along with selected international languages. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this prestigious film. The genre is kept under wraps and massive sets are constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot of Project K. Adipurush releases in June and Salaar will release in September this year.