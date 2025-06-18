Ram working on Profit Sharing Model

Energetic Star Ram is one of the most talented young actors of Telugu cinema. He took an action route and has done films like RED, The Warrior, Skanda and Double iSmart. This is after the pandemic and after the super success of iSmart Shankar. Unfortunately all these films fell short of expectations. All these films are loud and are packed with senseless action. Ram has now decided to do sensible films and is shooting for Andhra King Taluka. The film is said to be an emotional entertainer packed with mass elements and a love story.

Ram has been demanding Rs 25-30 crores per film till the release of Double iSmart. For Andhra King Taluka, the makers have convinced Ram to work on a profit sharing model. Ram will be taking Rs 10 crores as remuneration and he would share the profits of the film after release. He will be sharing profits from a couple of areas in the distribution. This is a good move from Ram as there would be no financial stress on the producers. The film’s release date is yet to be announced. Mahesh Babu P is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine in Andhra King Taluka.