x
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Movie News

Ram working on Profit Sharing Model

Published on June 18, 2025 by nymisha

Ram working on Profit Sharing Model

Energetic Star Ram is one of the most talented young actors of Telugu cinema. He took an action route and has done films like RED, The Warrior, Skanda and Double iSmart. This is after the pandemic and after the super success of iSmart Shankar. Unfortunately all these films fell short of expectations. All these films are loud and are packed with senseless action. Ram has now decided to do sensible films and is shooting for Andhra King Taluka. The film is said to be an emotional entertainer packed with mass elements and a love story.

Ram has been demanding Rs 25-30 crores per film till the release of Double iSmart. For Andhra King Taluka, the makers have convinced Ram to work on a profit sharing model. Ram will be taking Rs 10 crores as remuneration and he would share the profits of the film after release. He will be sharing profits from a couple of areas in the distribution. This is a good move from Ram as there would be no financial stress on the producers. The film’s release date is yet to be announced. Mahesh Babu P is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine in Andhra King Taluka.

