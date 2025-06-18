x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
View all stories
Home > Movie News

July Releases: Netflix Vs Amazon

Published on June 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Real Look in Raja Saab Trailer
image
Will KTR Hand Over Devices To ACB?
image
July Releases: Netflix Vs Amazon
image
Ram working on Profit Sharing Model
image
Samantha puts an end to all speculations

July Releases: Netflix Vs Amazon

July has a decent number of Telugu films releasing and there is still a confusion among some of them because of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Nithiin’s actioner Thammudu was recently announced for July 4th release. For the first time, Netflix has acquired the digital rights of a Nithiin’s film after the pandemic. They had a discussion with the makers and finalized July 4th as the release date of the film. There would be no change in the film’s release and the team has kick-started the promotions.

Anushka and Krish are teaming up for Ghaati and Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights. They have asked the makers to release the film on July 11th at any cost as the release date was pushed twice by the makers due to the delay in the post-production work. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is aiming for July 18th or 24th release in theatres. Amazon Prime has paid a record sum for the digital rights and they are mounting pressure on AM Rathnam to release the film at the earliest. Negotiations are going on if the film will not be released in July. The digital deal will be changed and the price would have a cut.

Netflix also acquired the digital rights of Kingdom featuring Vijay Deverakonda. The digital giant made it clear that Kingdom has to release on July 25th for sure. The makers are making the arrangements for the same. The release of Kingdom would be smooth if Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases in theatres on July 18th. The digital platforms are dictating the release dates of all the July releases in Telugu cinema.

Next Will KTR Hand Over Devices To ACB? Previous Ram working on Profit Sharing Model
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Real Look in Raja Saab Trailer
image
July Releases: Netflix Vs Amazon
image
Ram working on Profit Sharing Model

Latest

image
Prabhas’ Real Look in Raja Saab Trailer
image
Will KTR Hand Over Devices To ACB?
image
July Releases: Netflix Vs Amazon
image
Ram working on Profit Sharing Model
image
Samantha puts an end to all speculations

Most Read

image
Will KTR Hand Over Devices To ACB?
image
More than 1000 phones tapped by the BRS Telangana Government?
image
Chevireddy arrested in liquor scam

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr