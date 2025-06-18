July Releases: Netflix Vs Amazon

July has a decent number of Telugu films releasing and there is still a confusion among some of them because of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Nithiin’s actioner Thammudu was recently announced for July 4th release. For the first time, Netflix has acquired the digital rights of a Nithiin’s film after the pandemic. They had a discussion with the makers and finalized July 4th as the release date of the film. There would be no change in the film’s release and the team has kick-started the promotions.

Anushka and Krish are teaming up for Ghaati and Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights. They have asked the makers to release the film on July 11th at any cost as the release date was pushed twice by the makers due to the delay in the post-production work. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is aiming for July 18th or 24th release in theatres. Amazon Prime has paid a record sum for the digital rights and they are mounting pressure on AM Rathnam to release the film at the earliest. Negotiations are going on if the film will not be released in July. The digital deal will be changed and the price would have a cut.

Netflix also acquired the digital rights of Kingdom featuring Vijay Deverakonda. The digital giant made it clear that Kingdom has to release on July 25th for sure. The makers are making the arrangements for the same. The release of Kingdom would be smooth if Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases in theatres on July 18th. The digital platforms are dictating the release dates of all the July releases in Telugu cinema.