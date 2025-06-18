x
Home > Politics

Will KTR Hand Over Devices To ACB?

Published on June 18, 2025

Will KTR Hand Over Devices To ACB?

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has intensified its investigation into the high-profile Formula-E racing corruption case by directing BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to surrender his mobile phones and laptop by June 18. The inquiry centres on the alleged unauthorised transfer of ₹45.71 crore to Formula-E Operations (FEO) during KTR’s tenure as Telangana Minister. Investigators believe key instructions were issued via WhatsApp, prompting the demand for all devices used by KTR between 2021 and 2024. While KTR initially refused to comply, citing privacy concerns, his legal team has argued that ACB lacks the authority to seize personal electronics without a court order, invoking Supreme Court rulings to support their stance.

The controversy deepened after senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar reportedly admitted to transferring public funds solely based on KTR’s informal instructions, bypassing standard government approvals. This revelation has fueled speculation that Greenko Group, which purchased electoral bonds favouring the BRS, may have influenced the Formula-E sponsorship, a claim now under active investigation. KTR, defending his role, insisted the event brought global recognition to Hyderabad and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of using the probe as a political weapon ahead of upcoming local elections.

