Home > Movie News

Prabhas’ Real Look in Raja Saab Trailer

Published on June 18, 2025 by nymisha

Prabhas’ Real Look in Raja Saab Trailer

Prabhas’ next release is Raja Saab and the teaser of the film has been out recently. Prabhas thrilled his fans in a vintage look and his dialogue modulation offered a treat. Right from his looks to his body language, the film’s director Maruthi has taken a special care of Prabhas. What’s more interesting is that the team has hidden the other role of Prabhas from Raja Saab. The other look in which Prabhas is spotted in an old look with grey hair isn’t shown in the teaser of Raja Saab.

The older look of Prabhas is linked to the real story and it is the major highlight of Raja Saab. His look and character would be unveiled in the trailer of the film and it is the major surprise element of the film. Prabhas is all delighted for the positive response the teaser received. He would allocate dates to complete the pending shoot very soon. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar are the heroines. Thaman is the music director and TG Vishwa Prasad is the producer. Raja Saab releases on December 5th across the globe.

