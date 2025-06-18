2025 is a Crucial year for Nagarjuna

King Nagarjuna hasn’t delivered a solid hit over the years. Over the past one decade, Soggade Chinni Nayana and Oopiri are the only impressive films from the actor and Bangarraju with Naga Chaitanya and Naa Saami Ranga ended up as average films. Films like Om Namo Venkatesaya, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Officer, Devadas, Manmadhudu 2, Wild Dog and The Ghost ended up as disasters. Nagarjuna has been working on a film to make a strong comeback. In this while, he played an important role in Brahmastra and the film opened doors for Nag as an actor.

He soon bagged roles in Dhanush’s Kubera and Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Both these films have completed shoots and are due for release. Nag believes that these roles would open up doors to re-invent and re-design himself as an actor. He also demanded and pocketed handsome remunerations for these projects. He is quite excited and delighted for these roles and he lauded the works of Sekhar Kammula and Lokesh Kanagaraj. At the same time, his prestigious 100th film which has been under discussion from a long time will be announced later this year.

2025 is a crucial year for Nag in all these ways. If Nag shines in Kubera and Coolie, he would be rushed with several offers and he also gets a chance to work with several talented, new-age and young directors. He is waiting for the release of both these projects. Nagarjuna is also keen to make a strong comeback as a solo actor this year. He has been discussing scripts with several directors.