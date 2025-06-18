x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha puts an end to all speculations

Published on June 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Ram working on Profit Sharing Model
image
Samantha puts an end to all speculations
image
More than 1000 phones tapped by the BRS Telangana Government?
image
Ram Charan’s Most Risky Train Action For Peddi
image
Chevireddy arrested in liquor scam

Samantha puts an end to all speculations

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu cleared the air on ongoing rumours regarding promotions of her iconic romantic hit Ye Maaya Chesave, starring her former husband Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, which is set for re-release on July 18th on the eve of completing 15 years since its release in 2010.

From the past few days, there have been numerous speculations among fans and media that the duo would reunite for promotions of this evergreen classic which not only boosted their careers but also paved way for their romantic journey and culminated in marriage in 2017. Now, Samantha has addressed these rumours and put an end to all theories during her latest media interaction.

Samantha recalled that she remembered every single day of shooting of this Gautam Menon directional. She said ” The first shot I did for that film was at the gate with my character Jessie meeting Karthik (Naga Chaitanya) for the first time. I remember every single frame in detail”. She said it was a fantastic experience working with the director.

When Samantha was asked whether she is going to promote the film, absolutely not is the answer. She strongly said she is not going to attend promotions along with anyone and also clarified that she cannot live as per the expectations of audiences.

Going back in time, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha fell in love during this film’s shoot and married after a few years. However, their relationship ended in 2021 as the duo amicably parted ways. Later, Naga Chaitanya married Shobita Dhulipala.

Next Ram working on Profit Sharing Model Previous More than 1000 phones tapped by the BRS Telangana Government?
else

TRENDING

image
Ram working on Profit Sharing Model
image
Samantha puts an end to all speculations
image
Ram Charan’s Most Risky Train Action For Peddi

Latest

image
Ram working on Profit Sharing Model
image
Samantha puts an end to all speculations
image
More than 1000 phones tapped by the BRS Telangana Government?
image
Ram Charan’s Most Risky Train Action For Peddi
image
Chevireddy arrested in liquor scam

Most Read

image
More than 1000 phones tapped by the BRS Telangana Government?
image
Chevireddy arrested in liquor scam
image
CBN’s swift reaction over Kuppam incident

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr