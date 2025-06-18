Samantha puts an end to all speculations

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu cleared the air on ongoing rumours regarding promotions of her iconic romantic hit Ye Maaya Chesave, starring her former husband Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, which is set for re-release on July 18th on the eve of completing 15 years since its release in 2010.

From the past few days, there have been numerous speculations among fans and media that the duo would reunite for promotions of this evergreen classic which not only boosted their careers but also paved way for their romantic journey and culminated in marriage in 2017. Now, Samantha has addressed these rumours and put an end to all theories during her latest media interaction.

Samantha recalled that she remembered every single day of shooting of this Gautam Menon directional. She said ” The first shot I did for that film was at the gate with my character Jessie meeting Karthik (Naga Chaitanya) for the first time. I remember every single frame in detail”. She said it was a fantastic experience working with the director.

When Samantha was asked whether she is going to promote the film, absolutely not is the answer. She strongly said she is not going to attend promotions along with anyone and also clarified that she cannot live as per the expectations of audiences.

Going back in time, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha fell in love during this film’s shoot and married after a few years. However, their relationship ended in 2021 as the duo amicably parted ways. Later, Naga Chaitanya married Shobita Dhulipala.