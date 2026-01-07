x
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s BMW Trailer: Clean & Colourful Entertainer

Published on January 7, 2026 by swathy

Ravi Teja’s BMW Trailer: Clean & Colourful Entertainer

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is coming up with a full-on family entertainer Bharatha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, helmed by Kishore Tirumala. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas, the film has already captured attention with its teaser and music. Meanwhile, the film’s trailer has been launched.

A sincerely married man unexpectedly finds himself drawn to another woman. What begins as a harmless spark quickly snowballs into emotional mix-ups, awkward coincidences, and laugh-filled complications that threaten to upend his otherwise smooth life. The trailer ends on a funny note, with Ravi Teja’s soul teasing him about his confusing situation.

Ravi Teja is terrific in his role. He is sophisticated, lively, and spot-on with comedy. Dimple plays the fiery wife, Ashika adds contemporary charm, and comedians Satya, Sunil, and Vennela Kishore bring consistent laughs.

Prasad Murella’s visuals bring a polished tone, while Bheems Ceciroleo’s music adds bounce to both the fun and emotional beats. Backed by SLV Cinemas, the film looks rich, glossy, and neatly packaged for festival crowds.

Director Kishore Tirumala appears to have struck the perfect balance between entertainment and emotion, making it a clean, colourful, and comedy-driven entertainer.

