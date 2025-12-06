Ravi Teja’s Films: No Budgets for Star Heroines

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. The actor’s Hindi market (which was higher than several stars) has seen a decline. With continuous flops, his theatrical market is not stable. But the actor continues to charge big and he is doing films. Ravi Teja’s films are made on strict budgets and in quick schedules. None of his recent films have seen star heroines and the makers of his films had to compromise on the leading ladies because of the budgets.

Ravi Teja has completed Kishore Tirumala’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and the film is aimed for Sankranthi release. Aashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines. Priya Bhavani Shankar, a Tamil actress who lost fame is finalized as the leading lady in Ravi Teja’s next film directed by Shiva Nirvana. Except Sreeleela, Ravi Teja hasn’t worked with a star heroine from the past 5-6 years. In the recent years, he worked with Bhagyashri Borse, Anupama Parameswaran, Kavya Thapar, Nupur Sanon, Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.

None of them are star actresses. Though Ravi Teja’s films demanded crazy actresses, the producers had to compromise on the heroines because of the budgets and altered Ravi Teja’s business deals.