Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s Films: No Budgets for Star Heroines

Published on December 6, 2025 by swathy

Ravi Teja's Films: No Budgets for Star Heroines
Ravi Teja’s Films: No Budgets for Star Heroines

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. The actor’s Hindi market (which was higher than several stars) has seen a decline. With continuous flops, his theatrical market is not stable. But the actor continues to charge big and he is doing films. Ravi Teja’s films are made on strict budgets and in quick schedules. None of his recent films have seen star heroines and the makers of his films had to compromise on the leading ladies because of the budgets.

Ravi Teja has completed Kishore Tirumala’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and the film is aimed for Sankranthi release. Aashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines. Priya Bhavani Shankar, a Tamil actress who lost fame is finalized as the leading lady in Ravi Teja’s next film directed by Shiva Nirvana. Except Sreeleela, Ravi Teja hasn’t worked with a star heroine from the past 5-6 years. In the recent years, he worked with Bhagyashri Borse, Anupama Parameswaran, Kavya Thapar, Nupur Sanon, Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, Divyansha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi.

None of them are star actresses. Though Ravi Teja’s films demanded crazy actresses, the producers had to compromise on the heroines because of the budgets and altered Ravi Teja’s business deals.

