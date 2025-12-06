x
Akhanda 2 Delay: Big Confusion among December Releases

Published on December 6, 2025 by swathy

Akhanda 2 Delay: Big Confusion among December Releases

Akhanda 2 is out from December 5th release and the biggest question is about the new release date of the film. There are a bunch of small and medium-budget films planned for release in the upcoming weeks of December in Telugu cinema. As the official word from the makers is yet to be out, there are lot of speculations going on about the new date of Akhanda 2. It is speculated that the film will release on December 12th or 25th. Mowgli, Psych Siddhartha and Eesha are planned for December 12th release.

Champion, Dhandoraa, Patang and Shambhala are slated for December 25th release. The makers of all these films are worried and puzzled if Akhanda 2 release plan will disturb their films. Most of the films have spent money on the promotions and the release plans are made. If Akhanda 2 is planned for release on any of these dates, these films will have to walk out to avoid clash and this would be a huge damage for them. It is the responsibility of the team of Akhanda 2 to clear the confusion and announce the new release date at the earliest. For now, there is a big confusion in Telugu cinema.

