Ravi Teja’s #RT76 Extensive Overseas Schedule

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja collaborates for the first time with director Kishore Tirumala. The project backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas is set for an overseas schedule to commence today, while the team already conducted location recce.

The schedule will include crucial talkie portions with two songs, both choreographed by Sekhar Master. The music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, who previously delivered a blockbuster soundtrack for Dhamaka. The shoot will take place in Valencia, Spain, and Geneva, France.

Billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, director Kishore Tirumala has reportedly crafted a script that caters to all age groups. Ravi Teja also underwent a makeover, as per the requirement of the character.

The film’s technical team includes cinematography handled by Prasad Murella. The makers are expected to reveal the complete cast, including the female lead, in the coming days.