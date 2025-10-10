x
Movie News

Schedule my Honeymoon too says Trisha

Published on October 10, 2025 by sankar

Schedule my Honeymoon too says Trisha

Veteran actress Trisha has started her second innings and she is quite busy with Tamil movies. The actress is quoting big money and producers are ready to pay her the quoted remuneration considering her craze and fan base. Rumors about Trisha’s wedding have been quite frequent and the actress has slammed them several times over the years. A fresh rumor started today after a national portal started speculating that Trisha will soon tie her knot to a Chandigarh based businessman and the wedding is approved by the family members from both the sides.

The news is now all over the nation and the actress has taken her official social media page to respond. In a satirical way, Trisha asked them to schedule her honeymoon too. The actress posted “I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to schedule my honeymoon too”. Trisha was once engaged to entrepreneur Varun Manian in 2015 but they parted ways before the wedding took place. Trisha has been single from the past few years.

