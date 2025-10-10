x
Funky: Whacky, Wild Teaser That Screams Blockbuster Fun!

Published on October 10, 2025 by swathy

If laughter had a visual form, it would look like Funky. The teaser, directed by KV Anudeep, is a burst of wacky storytelling and relatable humour that instantly hooks you. From the dialogues to the quick-cut pacing, everything screams “entertainment.”

Vishwak Sen looks in his zone, energetic, stylish, and perfectly tuned to Anudeep’s rhythm. His leading lady Kayadu Lohar radiates screen presence, adding freshness to the setup. Music director Bheems Ceciroleo delivers a background score that’s both playful and cinematic.

Powerhouse producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, under Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, bring premium value to every frame. With writers Anudeep KV and Mohan Sato, editor Naveen Nooli, and DOP Suresh Sarangam, the team looks ready to deliver another chart-topping entertainer.

