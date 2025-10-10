Prabhas’ Fauji to have a Prequel?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has given his nod for sensible director Hanu Raghavapudi for Fauji and the film is said to be a periodic action drama that has an emotional love story. New girl Imanvi is making her debut as the leading lady and Fauji is set before Independence and Prabhas plays a Soldier in this actioner. Over 60 percent of the shoot has been wrapped up and the film releases next year. As per the latest development, Hanu Raghavapudi is in plans for a prequel for Fauji.

Prabhas is yet to give his nod for the prequel. Prabhas has to allocate 35 days more to complete the shoot of Fauji. The film releases in August 2026 and Hanu Raghavapudi will work on the script of the prequel after the release of Fauji. Prabhas has many new projects and he will shoot for Fauji prequel after completing his commitments. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Fauji.