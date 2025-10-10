Hrithik Roshan’s Storm

Top Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is struggling for right success. His recent outing War 2 is a disaster at the box-office and he is now lining Krrish 4. Hrithik Roshan will also direct the project and the shoot commences next year. Hrithik Roshan is now making his debut into the web space. He has been in talks with digital giant Amazon Prime since a long time and the project is finalized and announced. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Storm, an action thriller which is a web series that will be produced by Amazon Prime.

Storm will be directed by Tabbar fame Ajitpal Singh and it also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad in other important roles. Hrithik Roshan’s HRX Films will co-produce Storm along with Amazon Prime and more details will be announced soon.