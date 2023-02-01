Samantha’s apologies to VD’s Fans

Finally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to work. Her Kushi was delayed for months as she was taking treatment for an immune disease called myositis. She joined the Varun Dhawan’s Citadel shoot recently. This is the second collaboration for Samantha with Raj and DK. The actress interacted with her fans on social media today and ended the rumours about Kushi film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared an update on the Kushi film. When a fan asked for an update about Kushi’s shoot, Sam asked an apology to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans and said she will resume the shoot very soon. Vijay Deverakonda replied to Sam’s tweet, he said “ We all await your return in full health and your big smile”. The film’s first look poster was unveiled in May 2022. Mythri Movie Makers is producing this film.