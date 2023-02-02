Buzz: Prabhas’ Project K to release in Two Parts

It is a new trend in Indian cinema of releasing films in two parts and it started with Baahubali. Films like KGF turned out into a franchise and the second one was a monstrous blockbuster. There are reports that Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar will have a theatrical release in two parts and the makers are yet to confirm the same. The latest ongoing buzz says that Project K featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone which is in shooting mode too will have its theatrical release in two installments. Bollywood media speculated the news while the team of Project K is yet to respond for the same.

Nag Ashwin, the film’s director said that Project K is a script that would appeal for all the audience and the film will also have an international language release. The film is also the costliest attempt in Indian cinema and it is expected to have its release next year. The shooting portions will be wrapped up before the end of this year. There are reports that Nag Ashwin will complete shooting for both the installments this year. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of this mega budget film. Prabhas is also shooting for Maruthi’s untitled film.