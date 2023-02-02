Mythri Makers meets Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand and Prabhas’ movie in Mythri Movie Makers production is the talk of the film industry. The producets yesterday met Siddharth Anand in Mumbai and congratulated him on the super success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan film. After the huge success of Pushpa, Waltair Veeraya and Veera Simha Reddy the makers going to expand their horizon with Bollywood entry. They are also in touch with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan for their next film. They are also in talks with Tamil actor Vijay for a biggie.

For now, Siddharth Anand – Mythri Movie Makers – Prabhas film is confirmed and expected to have an official announcement very soon. Bollywood star actor Hrithik Roshan will also be part of the film. This action film is going to be the biggest for Mythri Movie Makers to date. Leaving this Mythri is also producing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi currently.