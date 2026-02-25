x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films

Published on February 25, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films
image
Toxic Telugu Deal: No Risk for Dil Raju
image
Sai Pallavi is Back to Busy Phase
image
45 Days: Fresh Twist in Tirumala Laddu Row
image
Trump Claims He Saved Pakistan PM From Death, Prevented Nuclear War With India

Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films

Top actress Samantha continues to enjoy stardom though she is unavailable for the Telugu audience. She has been busy with web series and shifted her base to Mumbai from the past few years. The actress also recovered from Myositis and she got married to Raj Nidimoru. The actress has completed the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram and the film is slated for May release this year. Nandini Reddy is the director and Samantha, Raj Nidimoru are the producers.

The actress has been approached recently for a couple of big-budget commercial films and the actress has a big no. Samantha is not ready to take up regular commercial films and she is keen to take up content-driven films. Samantha is also in plans to take up challenging roles in the digital space and is listening to scripts. She has a couple of projects for Netflix and Amazon Prime which will be announced very soon. Samantha is also demanding big remuneration because of her huge fan base. For now, Samantha has no time for commercial films.

Previous Toxic Telugu Deal: No Risk for Dil Raju
else

TRENDING

image
Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films
image
Toxic Telugu Deal: No Risk for Dil Raju
image
Sai Pallavi is Back to Busy Phase

Latest

image
Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films
image
Toxic Telugu Deal: No Risk for Dil Raju
image
Sai Pallavi is Back to Busy Phase
image
45 Days: Fresh Twist in Tirumala Laddu Row
image
Trump Claims He Saved Pakistan PM From Death, Prevented Nuclear War With India

Most Read

image
45 Days: Fresh Twist in Tirumala Laddu Row
image
Trump Claims He Saved Pakistan PM From Death, Prevented Nuclear War With India
image
AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit