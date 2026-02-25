Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films

Top actress Samantha continues to enjoy stardom though she is unavailable for the Telugu audience. She has been busy with web series and shifted her base to Mumbai from the past few years. The actress also recovered from Myositis and she got married to Raj Nidimoru. The actress has completed the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram and the film is slated for May release this year. Nandini Reddy is the director and Samantha, Raj Nidimoru are the producers.

The actress has been approached recently for a couple of big-budget commercial films and the actress has a big no. Samantha is not ready to take up regular commercial films and she is keen to take up content-driven films. Samantha is also in plans to take up challenging roles in the digital space and is listening to scripts. She has a couple of projects for Netflix and Amazon Prime which will be announced very soon. Samantha is also demanding big remuneration because of her huge fan base. For now, Samantha has no time for commercial films.