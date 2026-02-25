x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked

Published on February 25, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates
image
Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked
image
Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films
image
Toxic Telugu Deal: No Risk for Dil Raju
image
Sai Pallavi is Back to Busy Phase

Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked

Curiosity turns into anticipation as Naga Chaitanya ventures into unexplored terrain with Vrushakarma, a mythical thriller that signals a bold shift in scale, setting, and storytelling. Marking his first association with Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame, the film has steadily built intrigue through its promotional material.

The makers have now confirmed that the film’s first glimpse will drop on March 5, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-risk, high-reward cinematic journey. The glimpse poster shows Chaitanya deep inside a cavernous landscape, flanked by rugged rock formations and survival gear, suggesting a narrative driven by discovery, and endurance. The visual language leans raw and grounded, hinting at a story where mythology collides with human grit.

Chaitanya’s transformation for the role stands out, as evident in the film’s posters. The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, while Sparsh Shrivastava essays the antagonist.

Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners, and presented by Bapineedu, Vrushakarma is currently progressing through its shoot.

Next Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates Previous Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates
image
Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked
image
Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films

Latest

image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates
image
Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked
image
Samantha’s Big No for Commercial Films
image
Toxic Telugu Deal: No Risk for Dil Raju
image
Sai Pallavi is Back to Busy Phase

Most Read

image
45 Days: Fresh Twist in Tirumala Laddu Row
image
Trump Claims He Saved Pakistan PM From Death, Prevented Nuclear War With India
image
AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit