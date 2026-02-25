Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked

Curiosity turns into anticipation as Naga Chaitanya ventures into unexplored terrain with Vrushakarma, a mythical thriller that signals a bold shift in scale, setting, and storytelling. Marking his first association with Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame, the film has steadily built intrigue through its promotional material.

The makers have now confirmed that the film’s first glimpse will drop on March 5, setting the stage for what promises to be a high-risk, high-reward cinematic journey. The glimpse poster shows Chaitanya deep inside a cavernous landscape, flanked by rugged rock formations and survival gear, suggesting a narrative driven by discovery, and endurance. The visual language leans raw and grounded, hinting at a story where mythology collides with human grit.

Chaitanya’s transformation for the role stands out, as evident in the film’s posters. The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, while Sparsh Shrivastava essays the antagonist.

Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners, and presented by Bapineedu, Vrushakarma is currently progressing through its shoot.