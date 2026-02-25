x
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Home > Movie News

Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates

Published on February 25, 2026 by sankar

Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates

Natural Star Nani celebrated his birthday recently and the official announcement of his upcoming movie Bloody Romeo was made. The film is said to be a high voltage actioner and Nani plays a Gangster in this expensive film. Sujeeth is the director and Venkat Boyanapalli is the producer. Nani is currently busy with the shoot of The Paradise and the shoot of Bloody Romeo commences after summer.

A major schedule of the film is planned in London and it will take place in and around London for 70 days. Malayalam Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has a crucial role assigned and this will be his next Telugu film after SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The actor is being paid a huge remuneration for his role in Bloody Romeo. The film is expected to release in summer next year. For now, Sujeeth is utilizing this break and is working on the final script. The hunt for the leading lady is going on and the team will make more announcements after Nani completes the shoot of ‘The Paradise’.

