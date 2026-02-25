Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates

Natural Star Nani celebrated his birthday recently and the official announcement of his upcoming movie Bloody Romeo was made. The film is said to be a high voltage actioner and Nani plays a Gangster in this expensive film. Sujeeth is the director and Venkat Boyanapalli is the producer. Nani is currently busy with the shoot of The Paradise and the shoot of Bloody Romeo commences after summer.

A major schedule of the film is planned in London and it will take place in and around London for 70 days. Malayalam Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has a crucial role assigned and this will be his next Telugu film after SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The actor is being paid a huge remuneration for his role in Bloody Romeo. The film is expected to release in summer next year. For now, Sujeeth is utilizing this break and is working on the final script. The hunt for the leading lady is going on and the team will make more announcements after Nani completes the shoot of ‘The Paradise’.