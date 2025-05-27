x
Home > Movie News

Sandeep Reddy calls out 'Dirty PR games'

Published on May 27, 2025 by nymisha

Sandeep Reddy calls out ‘Dirty PR games’

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is unlike others in film industry to remain unresponsive when something about his films make headlines in a negative manner. In the past, he gave a fitting riposte to Bollywood critics who tried to downplay his blockbusters. Now, he hit out at an unidentified actor, presumably Deepika Padukone, for engaging in unprofessional behaviour and labelled it as ‘Dirty PR games’.

He took to X and blasted the actor with a harsh post. He wrote ” When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are….Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ?

He further continued “As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much 🙂 खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे “.

The reason for Sandeep’s critical and forthwith reaction was because Bollywood media started portraying that his upcoming film Spirit with Prabhas in the lead role is going to be an ‘A’ rated cop thriller filled with too many bold scenes. Reports suggested that these scenes were on paper when he narrated the script to Deepika Padukone.

The reports further claimed that Deepika exited the project as she was uncomfortable with the intimate episodes and also due to other creative and commercial demands. After Deepika turned down the offer, Sandeep immediately brought Tripti Dimri on board as the leading lady. He sent a strong signal that he will not bow down to the demands of top league actresses and can cast relatively inexperienced and new faces in his films with big heroes.

As soon as the announcement of Tripti Dimri was made, several stories have been making rounds in the media over this development and Deepika’s sudden exit. This was followed by the latest news that Spirit will have plenty of raw and explicit content. Irked by these leaks, Sandeep immediately lashed out at Deepika Padukone indirectly in his style.

It remains to be seen if Deepika’s team responds on the recent developments including Sandeep’s allegations.

