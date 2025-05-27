KTR once again gets notice from ACB in Formula E case

BRS working president KT Rama Rao got notice from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Formula E Racing case. KTR had already attended the enquiries done by both ACB and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case, and officials have once again issued notice now.

According to the information provided by KTR on his X handle, ACB officials ordered KTR to attend for the inquiry on May 28.

KTR explained that, as he has pre-planned events to attend in US and UK during the same time, he had informed ACB of attending the inquiry after coming back from the foreign trip.

However KTR, the popular opposition leader, alleged political vendetta by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, commenting on ACB notice.

“I should appreciate Revanth Reddy for his thirst for political vendetta and the way he swings in any direction without any scruples, to achieve the same. 48 hours ago, his name figures out in the ED chargesheet for supplying money in the National Herald case. 24 hours later Revanth Reddy is seen schmoozing with BJP top brass including PM Modi! Not a word against Revanth Reddy from even a single BJP leader for his involvement in the money laundering case! Today, I get a notice from the ACB,” wrote KTR on his X (formerly Twitter) handle terming ACB notice as cheap vendetta politics.