x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
View all stories
Home > Politics

KTR once again gets notice from ACB in Formula E case

Published on May 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Marco actor lands into a Controversy
image
Sandeep Reddy calls out ‘Dirty PR games’
image
KTR once again gets notice from ACB in Formula E case
image
‘Spirit’ to have double dose of boldness and bloodshed
image
Will Prabhas keep an end to the Confusion?

KTR once again gets notice from ACB in Formula E case

BRS working president KT Rama Rao got notice from Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Formula E Racing case. KTR had already attended the enquiries done by both ACB and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case, and officials have once again issued notice now.

According to the information provided by KTR on his X handle, ACB officials ordered KTR to attend for the inquiry on May 28.

KTR explained that, as he has pre-planned events to attend in US and UK during the same time, he had informed ACB of attending the inquiry after coming back from the foreign trip.

However KTR, the popular opposition leader, alleged political vendetta by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, commenting on ACB notice.

“I should appreciate Revanth Reddy for his thirst for political vendetta and the way he swings in any direction without any scruples, to achieve the same. 48 hours ago, his name figures out in the ED chargesheet for supplying money in the National Herald case. 24 hours later Revanth Reddy is seen schmoozing with BJP top brass including PM Modi! Not a word against Revanth Reddy from even a single BJP leader for his involvement in the money laundering case! Today, I get a notice from the ACB,” wrote KTR on his X (formerly Twitter) handle terming ACB notice as cheap vendetta politics.

Next Sandeep Reddy calls out ‘Dirty PR games’ Previous ‘Spirit’ to have double dose of boldness and bloodshed
else

TRENDING

image
Marco actor lands into a Controversy
image
Sandeep Reddy calls out ‘Dirty PR games’
image
‘Spirit’ to have double dose of boldness and bloodshed

Latest

image
Marco actor lands into a Controversy
image
Sandeep Reddy calls out ‘Dirty PR games’
image
KTR once again gets notice from ACB in Formula E case
image
‘Spirit’ to have double dose of boldness and bloodshed
image
Will Prabhas keep an end to the Confusion?

Most Read

image
KTR once again gets notice from ACB in Formula E case
image
Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back
image
Pinnelli Brothers Named in Guntur Double Murder Case

Related Articles

Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards