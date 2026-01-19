x
Sankranthi Box-office: MSVPG by a Huge Margin

Published on January 19, 2026 by nymisha

The Sankranthi 2026 holiday season has come to an end and among the five releases, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has turned out to be the first choice for the audience. The film performed outstandingly better than all the films during the holiday season. Family crowds flocked to the theatres to watch this entertainer and Megastar’s vintage look thrilled his fans. Prabhas’ Raja Saab is the biggest disappointment of the season. The film was badly rejected and it struggled to witness packed houses during the Sankranthi holidays.

Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has received positive response and the film did well in the season. The film witnessed housefull boards during the core Sankranthi season. As expected, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju lived up to the expectations and performed well during Sankranthi. The film opened on a strong note and it continued to hold well throughout the holiday season. Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari is a big surprise for everyone. After the film released with 5.49 PM shows on January 14th, Naari Naari Naduma Murari gained good strength everyday.

If given more number of screens, Naari Naari Naduma Murari would have done more business. The film had an exceptional Saturday and Sunday at the box-office. Except Raja Saab, all the films are expected to make profits for the producers and the distributors. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the winner by a huge margin.

