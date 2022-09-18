Satyadev In A Crime Action

Crime and action are commercial genres with different set of fan base. The amalgamation of these two commercial themes will give double impact for cine goers. Satyadev’s 16th film will be a crime action film that will be directed by Eashvar Karthic of Penguin fame.

Satyadev has created a niche for himself as a talented actor with good judgement skills. In fact, he is making sure, the scripts he chooses are different from each other. The new film will also be made with a novel concept.

Bala Sundaram and Dinesh Sundaram will produce Satyadev26 under Old Town Pictures. Manikantan Krishnamachary and Charan Tej will take care of cinematography and music departments respectively.

The movie will feature another popular actor and his name will be revealed soon.