Shock to BJP: Metro Man bids goodbye to politics

Octogenarian technocrat and famed Metro man Sreedharan has now announced that he was quitting active politics. He said that he is no longer interested in active politics. He said that though he has not left politics, there would be no running around of political parties anymore.

Sreedharan, who is a well-known bureaucrat and is credited to have built the Metro rain in Delhi, Konkan Railways along the west coast and several other prestigious projects, has said that he was disappointed with the election result in Kerala. Sreedharan was projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the recent Kerala assembly elections. However, he himself lost from Palghat constituency. The party failed to open the account in Kerala.

Sreedharan had built the first Metro rain in the country in Delhi in 1995. After retirement, he was entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the Konkan Railway project. The project was considered nearly impossible. But, he managed to build it in record time. He was given the responsibility of the Phase II of the Metro project in Delhi. He retired in 2011 and has earned the name Metro Man.

Sreedharan quitting from active politics is sure to rankle the BJP, which was eyeing some improvement in its performance in the state of Kerala. Now the party is left without any major vote-catching personality.