Social media Backlash on Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan in one of her recent interviews shared her thoughts about the lip-syncing practices of some actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She mentioned, “For many years in Tamil and Telugu movies, I’ve seen actresses who don’t take the time to memorize their dialogues. For instance, if a scene needs you to portray sadness, you simply create a sad face and count ‘1, 2, 3, 4’ or say ‘A, B, C, D.’ If you need to show anger, you just recite the alphabet, knowing that someone will later adjust the audio during the dubbing process. This isn’t just a rare case; there are performers who have done this throughout their whole careers”.

Malavika’s remarks were not well-received by the public, and she is now facing significant criticism on social media. She recently made her debut in Tollywood with The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas. “Her acting in the movie was subpar. She might have memorized her lines well, but acting involves more than just matching the words with the mouth,” a social media user remarked. There are a lot of comments and posts on social media criticising Malavika’s stand on lip-syncing practices.