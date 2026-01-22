x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Social media Backlash on Malavika Mohanan

Published on January 22, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Crazy Title for Anil Ravipudi’s Next
image
Social media Backlash on Malavika Mohanan
image
Buzz: Priyamani beside Megastar?
image
Yanamala Targets Jagan Over Proposed Padayatra
image
Maruthi Getting Trolled Badly Again

Social media Backlash on Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan in one of her recent interviews shared her thoughts about the lip-syncing practices of some actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She mentioned, “For many years in Tamil and Telugu movies, I’ve seen actresses who don’t take the time to memorize their dialogues. For instance, if a scene needs you to portray sadness, you simply create a sad face and count ‘1, 2, 3, 4’ or say ‘A, B, C, D.’ If you need to show anger, you just recite the alphabet, knowing that someone will later adjust the audio during the dubbing process. This isn’t just a rare case; there are performers who have done this throughout their whole careers”.

Malavika’s remarks were not well-received by the public, and she is now facing significant criticism on social media. She recently made her debut in Tollywood with The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas. “Her acting in the movie was subpar. She might have memorized her lines well, but acting involves more than just matching the words with the mouth,” a social media user remarked. There are a lot of comments and posts on social media criticising Malavika’s stand on lip-syncing practices.

Next Crazy Title for Anil Ravipudi’s Next Previous Buzz: Priyamani beside Megastar?
else

TRENDING

image
Crazy Title for Anil Ravipudi’s Next
image
Social media Backlash on Malavika Mohanan
image
Buzz: Priyamani beside Megastar?

Latest

image
Crazy Title for Anil Ravipudi’s Next
image
Social media Backlash on Malavika Mohanan
image
Buzz: Priyamani beside Megastar?
image
Yanamala Targets Jagan Over Proposed Padayatra
image
Maruthi Getting Trolled Badly Again

Most Read

image
Yanamala Targets Jagan Over Proposed Padayatra
image
Nara Lokesh Signals New Thinking on Social Media Use for Minors
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event