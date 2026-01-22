x
Buzz: Priyamani beside Megastar?

Published on January 22, 2026 by sankar

Buzz: Priyamani beside Megastar?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to start his next film to be directed by Bobby Kolli. Tentatively titled Mega 158, the final script discussions are completed in Dubai between Chiranjeevi and Bobby. The shoot starts in March and Bobby is currently finalizing the actors. Priyamani is now in talks to play Chiranjeevi’s wife in the film. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is considered but the team has decided to go with Priyamani. The talks are going on. Young actress Krithi Shetty will be seen as Megastar’s daughter in the film.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is in talks to play another prominent role in this untitled mass entertainer. AR Rahman will score the music and KVN Productions are the producers. Mega 158 is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release and Bobby is currently planning the schedules. Megastar during summer will take a small break to promote Vishwambara that is due for release.

