Crazy Title for Anil Ravipudi’s Next

In a career spanning for 11 years, young director Anil Ravipudi scored 9 super hits and his recent film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu that released during Sankranthi 2026 season emerged as a major blockbuster. There are a lot of speculations about the next project of Anil Ravipudi and he earlier said that he will take a call soon. During the post-release promotions, Anil Ravipudi said that the idea and the title of his tenth film are locked. “The title would be quite crazy and everyone will call it interesting and crazy after the title of the film will be announced. The idea of the film is locked while the lead actor will be finalized soon” told Anil Ravipudi.

Anil Ravipudi also made it clear that the film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2027 and more details will be announced very soon. “Like the audience, I also enjoyed the vintage and stylish look of Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. Bheems has done enough changes for the background score before the release. I am against remaking my films. I was asked to remake my films Bhagavanth Kesari and Sankranthiki Vastunnam but I was against them. I am eager to work with Megastar garu again and the film will happen soon” told Anil Ravipudi.