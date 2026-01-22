AP Liquor Scam Probe Intensifies as ED Grills Vijayasai Reddy in Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its probe into the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam linked to the previous YSR Congress Party government. Acting on findings from the Special Investigation Team of the Andhra Pradesh CID, the central agency is examining suspected money laundering connected to the case.

As part of this investigation, the ED on Wednesday summoned former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy for questioning. He appeared at the ED office in Hyderabad, where officials began a detailed interrogation. The agency is looking into allegations that funds generated through the liquor policy were routed through shell companies and moved abroad.

According to sources, ED officials questioned Vijayasai Reddy on several aspects of the liquor policy and the flow of money linked to it. One of the key points under scrutiny is why liquor sales during the previous regime relied heavily on cash transactions instead of digital payments. Investigators are also seeking clarity on who benefited from the alleged scam and who played a role in laundering the proceeds.

Sources indicate that Vijayasai Reddy told investigators that while the liquor policy was discussed during his time in the party, he had no role in the collection or movement of funds that followed. The ED is expected to verify these claims with financial records and statements already gathered during the probe.

The investigation is also set to widen further. The ED has issued summons to sitting YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, asking him to appear for questioning on Thursday. Mithun Reddy has already faced questioning by the SIT in the same case and had previously spent time in judicial custody. He is currently out on bail.

With both leaders under the scanner, political circles are closely watching the developments. The ED’s next steps, including whether arrests will follow the questioning of Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy, have become a subject of intense speculation.