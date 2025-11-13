Sreeleela bags one more Crazy Project

Sreeleela has delivered a bunch of flops in Telugu but the actress is signing more number of films. She is all set to be seen beside Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming movie Parasakthi and the film is due for Sankranthi 2026 release. Sudha Kongara is the director. As per the latest buzz, Sreeleela has signed one more crazy film and she will work with Sivakarthikeyan once again next year.

Director Cibi Chakaravarthi and Sivakarthikeyan are teaming up again for a crazy film and the makers have initiated talks with Sreeleela for the heroine’s role. Cibi Chakaravarthi and Sivakarthikeyan earlier worked for the super hit film Don and they are now collaborating again. The shoot commences on December 10th. Earlier, the makers have approached Rashmika Mandanna for the heroine’s role. As the actress is quite busy, Sreeleela was approached and she bagged the film.