Pretty Baby From Sharwa’s Biker: Beats, Romance & Swagger

Charming Star Sharwa is coming up with a sports and family entertainer Biker directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara on UV Creations banner. Ghibran scored the music, and the promo of the first single Pretty Baby got superb response. Meanwhile, they released the song.

Pretty Baby is every bit the explosive, high-voltage number. It starts with Sharwa blazing through a tense bike race and sealing victory with a jaw-dropping stunt. The celebration turns intimate when his girlfriend, played by Malvika Nair, sweeps him into a romantic rendezvous inside a car, and that’s when the real party begins.

Composer Ghibran shifts gears into overdrive with an electric soundscape pulsing with slick synths, infectious percussion, and contemporary dance grooves. Sharwa, dressed in effortlessly cool fashion, owns the frame with his dynamic dance moves and magnetic attitude. Malvika is equally impressive.

Lyricist Krishna Kanth spices things up with witty, flirtatious lines that add an extra layer of fun to the track. The vocal Trio Ghibran, Yazin Nazir and Subhlashini bring the composition alive with peppy singing.

The movie is slated for release on December 6th.