SSMB29 Hits a Major Roadblock

Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are all set to commence the next schedule of their upcoming movie SSMB29 in Kenya and the schedule was planned to take place in the month of July. All the arrangements are done and the schedule is planned two months in advance. Now, the schedule of the film has been disturbed because of the protests in Kenya. Considering the risks involved, Rajamouli and his team are on a hunt for other locations and the schedule is now kept on hold.

The team has been on a hunt for shooting the film in other parts of Africa like Tanzania and South Africa. Rajamouli’s team is currently on the hunt. The schedules will be planned and finalized soon. For now, the shoot of the film is on a halt. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan will be seen in the lead roles in this forest adventure action film.