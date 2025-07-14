x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

KTR and KCR remain silent on Kavitha issue

Published on July 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

KTR and KCR remain silent on Kavitha issue

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha has been in the media spotlight like no other politician in Telangana in the last couple of months. It all started with her controversial missive addressed to her father and former Chief Minister KCR in which she had raised several objections regarding party leadership and also indirectly slammed her brother KTR and uncle Harish Rao. Also, her recent political activities under Telangana Jagruthi also raised many an eyebrow and sparked debate on her future.

Despite Kavitha’s desperate attempts to gain recognition within the party and from the public, both KCR and KTR have been maintaining radio silence on her activities. Surprisingly, both of them didn’t even respond on the recent controversy which erupted after fellow MLC Teenmaar Mallanna made derogatory remarks about Kavitha in public. While his unparliamentary language was condemned unequivocally by the general public and BRS supporters, no notable leader from the party has so far reacted on the matter.

Irrespective of political affiliations and the infighting within the family, the offensive comments made by Mallanna deserve to be condemned with immediate effect. Even after Telangana Jagruthi supporters ransacked Mallanna’s residence and tried to attack him, none of the BRS leaders came out to extend moral support to Kavitha.

The visible silence from the BRS top brass and even from her father KCR and brother KTR points to the growing alienation of Kavitha from both the party and her family. Even though Kavitha didn’t make any efforts to distance herself from the party and carry out any anti-party activities, both KCR and KTR seem to be unhappy with her recent statements.

Political analysts believe that through silence both KCR and KTR are indirectly hinting to the party supporters that Kavitha is no longer an integral part of the BRS. How Kavitha sees this silence and what is going to be next step might decide her political future.

Next SSMB29 Hits a Major Roadblock Previous Rajinikanth Lines up one more Film?
else

TRENDING

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Latest

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Most Read

image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Ashok Gajapathi Raju named as Goa governor

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations