KTR and KCR remain silent on Kavitha issue

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha has been in the media spotlight like no other politician in Telangana in the last couple of months. It all started with her controversial missive addressed to her father and former Chief Minister KCR in which she had raised several objections regarding party leadership and also indirectly slammed her brother KTR and uncle Harish Rao. Also, her recent political activities under Telangana Jagruthi also raised many an eyebrow and sparked debate on her future.

Despite Kavitha’s desperate attempts to gain recognition within the party and from the public, both KCR and KTR have been maintaining radio silence on her activities. Surprisingly, both of them didn’t even respond on the recent controversy which erupted after fellow MLC Teenmaar Mallanna made derogatory remarks about Kavitha in public. While his unparliamentary language was condemned unequivocally by the general public and BRS supporters, no notable leader from the party has so far reacted on the matter.

Irrespective of political affiliations and the infighting within the family, the offensive comments made by Mallanna deserve to be condemned with immediate effect. Even after Telangana Jagruthi supporters ransacked Mallanna’s residence and tried to attack him, none of the BRS leaders came out to extend moral support to Kavitha.

The visible silence from the BRS top brass and even from her father KCR and brother KTR points to the growing alienation of Kavitha from both the party and her family. Even though Kavitha didn’t make any efforts to distance herself from the party and carry out any anti-party activities, both KCR and KTR seem to be unhappy with her recent statements.

Political analysts believe that through silence both KCR and KTR are indirectly hinting to the party supporters that Kavitha is no longer an integral part of the BRS. How Kavitha sees this silence and what is going to be next step might decide her political future.